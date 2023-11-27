













This information corroborates what was previously leaked when the company had to cut staff. So this developer needs some extra time to get this content ready and complete.

The Final Shape’s delay for Destiny 2 It is not the only one shared by the company. Marathonone of their most important projects, will now be released in 2025.

On its corporate blog Bungie says it needs more time to develop The Final Shape ‘so it can become exactly what we want it to be’.

For the study it is extremely important content, and this is explained in another comment in this blog.

For Bungie ‘The Final Shape is the culmination of the first 10 years of Destiny’s narrative and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together’.

To the above, he added ‘We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come.’. That sounds very ambitious for this DLC. Destiny 2.

The release date for The Final Shape has moved to June 4, 2024 to allow for an even bigger and bolder vision. New content available is also in development, including Destiny 2: Into the Light, a two-month content update for all players starting in April.https://t.co/cNAG0j1dlV pic.twitter.com/zvEhfeCNut — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 27, 2023

In light of the above, Bungie is also changing the content release schedule for Destiny 2 for next year.

This includes weekly missions called Wishes, which will be released starting in February 2024. Precisely in that month is when The Final Shape was going to be released.

These challenges will be accompanied by Moments of Triumph rewards, the Guardian Games for March, and Into the Light for April. Three PvP (Player vs. Player) maps will be released in May.

