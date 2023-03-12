For years, fans of the lore of destiny 2 they were waiting for this moment. The arrival of the Darkness is heralded by the very first moments of the history of the franchise itself, but never before have we seen it materialize. The sworn enemy of the Traveler has finally revealed itself. The Witness is upon us.

The Eclipse is so the moment before the epic finale of the clash between Light and Darkness narrated for many years now in the lore of Destiny 2. We speak of “precedent” because Bungie has already announced that there will be one last expansion – probably arriving at the beginning of 2024 – which will put an end to the conflict between the Traveler and the Witness, called “The Final Shape”. The premises therefore seem to refer to a publication plan that is very reminiscent of the relationship between Infinity War and Endgame because, in fact, The Eclipse is nothing more than the first part of the awaited epilogue.

This resulted in a number of narrative stumbling blocks that could surely have been avoided and that have split critics and players in two. In the days following the release of the expansion we saw heated clashes in the community, with a myriad of enthusiasts – and sometimes lore experts – who railed against the narrative structure of The Eclipse. But let’s take a step back and look at the story, and how it’s contextualized within the gameplay and level design.

The ultimate threat

As we have already specified, the Witness is here, and with him his fleet of pyramids. Faced with the Traveller, who has found himself forced to step forward to fight his universal nemesis, the story’s antagonist appears decidedly more powerful, almost unbeatable. Thus begins the final clash between the forces of Light and those of Darkness, which will bring the protagonist to the surface of Neptune. Here the Guardian and Osiris will discover Neomuna, a spectacular city formed by humans who escaped the Collapse – an apocalyptic event that almost exterminated humanity – who now find themselves involved in war.

The subsequent stages of the story will lead us to meet other characters, Cloud Solvers called Rohan and Nimbus, who have the role of protecting the city and above all the network that connects all its inhabitants. From the first moments on Neomuna we become aware of two fundamental elements of the plot: NuvolArk, a sort of digital metaverse where all citizens and their minds reside; and the Veil, a mystical entity which, according to the protagonists of the story, is of extreme importance.

The latter seems to have a similar value to that of the Traveler, according to what the Specter of the Guardian reports, which is why it is reasonable to think that it is one of the most important components of the plot. In reverse, unfortunately nothing clear about the Veil is ever specified, which remains to this day one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the history of The Eclipse but which could play a central role in the next expansion. The problem, in fact, is that it is never really specified why we will be on Neomuna, and the presence of the Veil would seem to be the only element that connects the final conflict against the Witness with the surface of Neptune.

To make matters worse is that, upon completion of the campaign, we were definitely left with a bad taste in our mouths, since the events that make up the story’s ending are too hasty. In a few minutes, between pre-rendered scenes and other in-game scenes, a series of situations and disasters take place that have a very important impact on the Destiny 2 universe but which, due to the speed of events, fail to have the weight emotion that they should have conveyed. Also due to one remarkable general brevity of the campaignwe could only notice how the story is neutered, probably to leave more room for The Final Shape for 2024.

Another weak link is the presence of Calus as an antagonist who, although he is among the figures we most expected to be able to fight, unfortunately does not hold a candle to other enemies, such as Eramis or the incredible Savathun. Calus always presents himself as a mere puppet of the Witness, although he continues to carry on his unbridled desire for riches. The greed of the character is thus satisfied by the powers of Darkness, and thus obtains an immeasurable strength to say the least, establishing himself without too many problems as one of the most fearsome enemies in the history of Destiny 2. It is a pity that remain an empty characterstable on his ideals showing himself devoid of a real characterization.

A similar discourse could be made for the other characters with rare exceptions. Osiris is initially more fearful and grumpy than usual, and for the entire duration of the campaign will attempt to set himself up as a mentor to the Guardian, guiding it through using the new subclass. We don’t even talk about Rohan, since he has an extremely marginal role in the story and appears in very rare situations.

Nimbus, on the other hand, is one of the few cases where we notice both a playful, almost childish character a real evolution: an event will lead him to initiate an inner change, since greater responsibilities will begin to weigh on his shoulders. Furthermore, he will be an important figure for the protagonist both because he is the key figure of the destination of Neomuna and because he will accompany us in almost every mission of the campaign.

A diverse campaign like few others

Moreover, one of the greatest strengths of L’Eclissi is that nearly every single story mission exudes uniqueness, resulting in a campaign as varied as few others. Of course, there are stalemate moments in which we will only have to move around an area and get to fight the boss, but even in those cases the level design always guarantees an unprecedented experience. Between phases in which we will have to escape among hundreds of enemies with our goshawk, real wars in which we will fight with Cabal allies, training created ad-hoc by Osiris to master the subclass, the Destiny 2 campaign The Eclipse has not never get tired.

It must also be said that Bungie has put a lot of work into balancing the difficulty level: now we can’t simply run towards the boss at the end of the mission by burning all the possible stages. The levels of power required for each single phase of the campaign will increase and will be higher and higher and we will have to work hard to find top weaponry. Moreover, to be totally honest, we do not hide from you that we found ourselves in great difficulty in progressing in history, precisely because we were often too weaker than our enemies. Would you believe it if we said that it took us over two hours just to defeat the final boss?

We have also noticed that this increase in difficulty also translates into the Neomuna map, for example during public events or in patrols. Going into fights with particularly powerful enemies is never a good choice and will almost always result in death. However, we really appreciated this increased focus on balancing the difficulty levelgoing to offer on the one hand a less easy challenge, and on the other an option for the more daring players.

Honorable mention goes to the soundtrack, which once again demonstrates the incredible skill of Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin. Between the main theme and other important songs such as “Battle Ready”, all the songs of Destiny 2 The Eclipse exude the care of the sound system by the composers. The presence of parts that refer to other songs of past expansions within the songs of L’Eclissi is nothing more than a dig into the past of the title, which we were very pleased with.

Without forgetting all the new sound effects added with the introduction of the new subclass, which help to generate an aura of mystery behind what is the Telascura. In fact, a very important topic to open is precisely what concerns this new tool of darkness, given that its uses are really much more peculiar. On one side, we admit we are not particularly interested – at least from a subjective point of view – to all the news of the new subclass of darkness, including grenades, melee and class skills. What we really liked though is the grappling hookwhich replaces the grenade slot and which obtains a very interesting value, especially during the campaign.

On some tangles of Telascura we will be able to use this new ability without losing the charge, which instead will be discharged if we launch the grappling hook in a random direction. In this way, Bungie has created a grappling hook that is almost always available when needed but never overly powerful, proving to have really worked a lot on its balance. Clearly, there are still some armaments that need tweaking, including buffs and nerfs of various types, but in general we can say that we have found ourselves in our hands a much more refined expansion than we would have expected, at least as regards the playful sector .