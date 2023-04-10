The Eclipse is the most recent expansion of destiny 2. This content has had good commercial success, but Bungie is not satisfied with the results for this. Players did not like the DLC ultimately and the developers admitted that they “didn’t hit the mark”.

Destiny 2 recorded the “highest concurrent player count in years” for The Eclipse which – as Bungie said – has “exceeded our sales expectations for a new expansion”, with a “record” participation in the raid The root of nightmares. However, fans have reported various problems, such as the progression and ranking system too complex, too resistant enemies in the Legendary campaign and various other errors .

Now, Bungie admits the problems He says, “With a solid amount of data available, it’s clear that we hit some of our targets and needed to make updates based on constructive feedback.”

The information was shared via the official Bungie sitewhich also promises to fix the problems before the advent of Season 21 (which is said to start around May 23).

Obviously we are not at the end of yet destiny 2. Bungie still has various new content planned, and among them are others starring the late Lance Reddick.