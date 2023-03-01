Destiny 2: The Eclipse is the latest DLC of Bungie’s free title, available on the main devices starting yesterday. We finally have a clear picture of the experience that this new expansion can offer us.

The proposed missions from The Eclipse revolve around the liberation of a Neptunian city and the plot is divided into 8 parts:

– First contact

– Under siege

– Fall

– At breakneck speed

– On the verge

– There’s no more time

– Head over heels

– Desperate measures

These are the official names of the missions that we will have to face to complete the DLC.

The DLC will also allow you to obtain Eclipse Exotic Weapons and the ability to complete side quests scattered throughout Neomunathe city where the add-on is set.

Bungie emphasizes that the missions of such DLCs they will be in line with the difficulty level of the campaign selected by the player, to increase quite clearly in the last stretches of the adventure.

We remind you that destiny 2 is a completely free title available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and that the Eclipse DLC is just one of many available: an example is The Queen of Whispersof which you can find our review here.