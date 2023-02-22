Bungie today released a developer videos Of Destiny 2: The Eclipsededicated to the new element Darkweavewhich with the launch of the expansion will be added to the historical ones already present in the MMO.

In the video, entirely subtitled in Italian, various Bungie developers tell us about the Telascura power in the round, from the ideas that led to its creation to how it will integrate into the game dynamics of Destiny 2, in the form of skills and powerful Supers of the new dedicated subclass. In the meantime we can see various gameplay sequences taken from The Eclipse, clearly focused on the new element.

We also summarize the details of the new Telescure subclasses:

Sorcerers – Hatching Weavers: Needlestorm

In mid-air, Warlocks can unleash a volley of Darkweb missiles. Upon hitting enemies, the missiles explode and re-weave to form tissueoids that stalk nearby targets.

Titans – Berserker: Slicing Fury

Titans weave two great blades into their arms, charging into battle with light or heavy attacks. The Light Attack allows you to damage enemies quickly and build energy for the Heavy Attack, which is an uppercut strike with the blades that generate projectiles that suspend enemies.

Hunters – Valicatori: Silk Assault

Hunters weave a dart lasso to strike enemies with. With the light attack, the lasso dart is thrown forward to strike a single enemy. Hitting an enemy with the tip of the dart deals bonus damage, and defeating targets in this manner causes them to explode. With the heavy attack the lasso bolt has increased range and can deal damage to all nearby enemies.

Destiny 2: Eclipse will be available starting Tuesday February 28, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One at the price of 49.99 euros or 99.99 euros including the Annual Pass.