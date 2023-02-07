Among the news of Destiny 2: The Eclipse there is also the subclass Darkweavewhich Bungie has seen fit to present with a trailer while the release date of the new expansion is fast approaching, expected for February 28 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, The Eclipse will see us embark on a new, epic journey in order to obtain the power of alter the texture of reality: a skill that will allow us to triumph even in the most difficult situations.

As well as allowing all Guardian classes to use the grappling hookthe Telascura subclass also offers a devastating super move that changes depending on the character we are controlling, and of which Bungie has provided the details in the context of a press release.

Sorcerers – Hatching Weavers: Needlestorm

In mid-air, Warlocks can unleash a volley of Darkweb missiles. Upon hitting enemies, the missiles explode and re-weave to form tissueoids that stalk nearby targets.

Titans – Berserker: Slicing Fury

Titans weave two great blades into their arms, charging into battle with light or heavy attacks. The Light Attack allows you to damage enemies quickly and build energy for the Heavy Attack, which is an uppercut strike with the blades that generate projectiles that suspend enemies.

Hunters – Valicatori: Silk Assault

Hunters weave a dart lasso to strike enemies with. With the light attack, the lasso dart is thrown forward to strike a single enemy. Hitting an enemy with the tip of the dart deals bonus damage, and defeating targets in this manner causes them to explode. With the heavy attack the lasso bolt has increased range and can deal damage to all nearby enemies.