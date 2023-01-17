Bungie today released a new trailer Of Destiny 2: The Eclipsethrough which it is presented Neomunathe metropolis of Neptune characterized by futuristic skyscrapers and neon lights that the Guardians will explore in the new expansion.

In the video we can see the Guardians crossing the city while harnessing the powers of the new subclass of Darkness, Telascura. They also find space in the video Caluswho will again play a major role in the storyline, and the Cloud Removers, the defenders of Neonuma.

Bungie also unveiled that to celebrate theYear of the Rabbit, a new Exotic Ghost, Ship, Sparrow, and Holiday Ornament for the Riskrunner are available today in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store. Players can also find a red envelope filled with free Bright Dust waiting for them in the Eververse Store. available until the end of January. A new emblem inspired by the Year of the Rabbit is also available to all Guardians by requesting the emblem code “TNN-DKM-6LG”.

Destiny 2: Eclipse will be available starting in February 28, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at a price of 49.99 euros or 99.99 euros including the Annual Pass.