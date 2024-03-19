Bungie has announced the start of collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for the series Ghostbusterswhich will result in the introduction in Destiny 2 of some items related to the film series: Slimer's Exotic Ghost shell, an Exotic Sparrow inspired by Garraka and an Exotic ship in the shape of Ecto-1.
By purchasing at least one of these items, you will be able to download it for free from the Bungie Store, with the program Bungie Rewardsthe paper mask of the Slimer-themed Specter wrapper.
Awards and live broadcasts
Bungie also announced that the series begins today direct about Destiny 2: Towards the Light, coming April 9, with developers offering in-game insights and introducing new features. There will also be exclusive rewards via Twitch Drops. To follow the broadcast go to Bungie Twitch channel. The other two live broadcasts will be broadcast on March 26th at 6pm and April 2nd at 7pm (Italian time).
For the rest, we remind you that Destiny 2 is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.
#Destiny #crossover #event #Ghostbusters #begins
