Bungie has announced the start of collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for the series Ghostbusterswhich will result in the introduction in Destiny 2 of some items related to the film series: Slimer's Exotic Ghost shell, an Exotic Sparrow inspired by Garraka and an Exotic ship in the shape of Ecto-1.

Ghostbusters themed items

By purchasing at least one of these items, you will be able to download it for free from the Bungie Store, with the program Bungie Rewardsthe paper mask of the Slimer-themed Specter wrapper.