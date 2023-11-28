There Season of Wishes Of Destiny 2 is available from today November 28th and brings with it a collaboration with the series The Witcher by CD Projekt Red, which results in a series of objects inspired by the adventures of Geralt of Rivia.
Among them there is a new one armor set for each class: the White Wolf for the Hunters, the Hexer for the Warlocks and the Kaer Morhen for the Titans. Each set was crafted to reflect the original inspiration.
Additionally, players will be able to acquire a new ship, the Wolven Storm, as well as a Roach-VGH Sparrow with a Glagolitic script inspired by The Witcher, a Vex skull strapped to its side, and an engine effect modeled after the sign of Igni.
Others accessories include a Wolf School skin for the Ghost, who accompanies and aids players during their adventures. Fans of The Witcher’s most iconic scenes will also appreciate the new “Tub Time” emote, which allows Guardians to enter a holographic bathtub while striking Geralt’s signature pose.
To find all The Witcher items you need to visit the shop Eververse.
