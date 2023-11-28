There Season of Wishes Of Destiny 2 is available from today November 28th and brings with it a collaboration with the series The Witcher by CD Projekt Red, which results in a series of objects inspired by the adventures of Geralt of Rivia.

Among them there is a new one armor set for each class: the White Wolf for the Hunters, the Hexer for the Warlocks and the Kaer Morhen for the Titans. Each set was crafted to reflect the original inspiration.