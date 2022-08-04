In the last months, Bungie has initiated a series of lawsuits to protect its employees. In particular, the company has sued people including harassers and hackers. In some cases, however, company employees are taking matters into their own hands, filing a developer-independent lawsuit.

The circumstances of this lawsuit began in early June when a Bungie employee tweeted an advertisement for Destiny 2 with two videos where a player known as Uhmaayze. Soon after, a doxxing campaign against the company began and the identities of the employees were revealed. Employees then began receiving death threats on their personal phones, images of company badges were posted on the Internet, racist slurs were hurled at them, and much more. All these events have seriously distressed the employees of the company.

Bungie and two of the company’s employees are suing the owners of the TextNow app for hiding the identities of the users who threatened them. TextNow is an app that allows users to make phone calls and send text messages anonymously. However, the app collects information about the user, including email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, and credit card numbers, along with logs of phone calls and text messages. In several cases, the app has been used to harass company employees anonymously.

Now an Ontario judge has ruled that the company must release the names of these users. Harassment like this is said to have led Bungie to restrict communication with fans. In a statement, a TextNow spokesperson said the company had every intention of cooperating with the court on the matter.

For now, Bungie has not wanted to comment further on the story.

Source: Gamespot