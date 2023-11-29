Destiny 2 recently received what is considered one of the worst microtransactions launched for the game so far, with the infamous Starter Packs What did he do infuriate the players due to its relatively high cost compared to the low value of the contents.

Despite the name, the Starter Pack actually does not have particularly important contents, and the price of 15 dollars, although not high, is disproportionate compared to the value of the offer. Inside there are in fact three exotic weapons (Traveler’s Chosen, Ruinous Effigy and Sleeper Simulant) which according to players are old and can be easily found in other ways and are certainly not essential to play the game.

Glimmer and cosmetic elements are also found in the package, but these can also be found easily through other systems in the game. I mean, in general, the package was seen as a sort of theft towards players, perhaps focusing on less experienced ones with a name of this kind.