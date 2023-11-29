Destiny 2 recently received what is considered one of the worst microtransactions launched for the game so far, with the infamous Starter Packs What did he do infuriate the players due to its relatively high cost compared to the low value of the contents.
Despite the name, the Starter Pack actually does not have particularly important contents, and the price of 15 dollars, although not high, is disproportionate compared to the value of the offer. Inside there are in fact three exotic weapons (Traveler’s Chosen, Ruinous Effigy and Sleeper Simulant) which according to players are old and can be easily found in other ways and are certainly not essential to play the game.
Glimmer and cosmetic elements are also found in the package, but these can also be found easily through other systems in the game. I mean, in general, the package was seen as a sort of theft towards players, perhaps focusing on less experienced ones with a name of this kind.
The protest of labels
According to the community, this is a clear attempt to monetize in the wrong way, offering materials that can be found easily but making them pay a high price, moreover in a package called misleadingbecause the Starter Pack may seem like an indispensable element to start the game but instead it is essentially useless.
For this reason, the Destiny 2 community has started a protest on Steam: in addition to the inevitable negative reviews, the players have also implemented a particular initiative, namely the use of labels which don’t actually have to do with the features of the game but make fun of the package in question.
In recent hours we could see the Destiny Starter Pack associated with labels such as “crime”, “capitalism”, “evil protagonist” and “psychological horror”, with decidedly ironic. Bungie seems to have had all the labels in question removed, but in the meantime it seems that the protest has not subsided.
Destiny 2 is currently in the new Season of Wishes, while the next maxi-expansion, The Ultimate Forme, has been postponed until June.
