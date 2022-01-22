The new content of the shooter will arrive next month, although we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the raid.

We are ready to face our fearsome antagonist in the new expansion of Bungie’s popular shooter, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. The new content will arrive on February 22, 2022, where we will travel to the Throne World of Savathûn to find out how he stole the Light with his Lucid Hive.

bungie has promised lots of news With this new expansion, including the weapons manufacturing, where players will forge to achieve unique combinations. But as has always happened in the saga, fans have not stopped wondering about the new raids. These will start on March 5, 2022simultaneously on all platforms.

That leaves us less than two weeks to prepare for these challenging adventures. Bungie has published some of the novelties that will arrive together with The Witch Queen, with a base power amounting to 1350 from which all characters will benefit, regardless of whether we buy the new expansion.

Raids will arrive on March 5, 2022On the other hand, players will be able to reach a limit of 1500 with general equipmentgoing up to 1550 with powerful gear already 1560 with landmark equipmentthe new top of the game that we will reach through raids, Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner and others endgame events. Bungie has promised additional details on Contest Mode, Rewards, and more closer to launch.

