Bungie shares this job opening as it continues to recruit for its studio.

Throughout the last few months, Bungie has been recruiting staff to fill the ranks of its expanded development studio, with a view to working on at least one new IP in addition to Destiny 2. With the aim of ensuring the latter’s cohesion and continuity with The Witch Queen expansion and more there, Halo’s parents share a new job offer as a historian.

Bungie is looking for a historian to catalog the rules and narrative of the Destiny universe“Do you like a good story?” Reads the description of the offer on the dedicated website. “Bungie is looking for a historian to catalog the narrative and building rules of the Destiny universe. As a historian, you will facilitate the creative process with a encyclopedic knowledge of the franchise, and you will develop references studied by all the Destiny storytellers in conjunction with the leaders of the creative team. “

As part of that role, the ideal Bungie candidate will be responsible for reviewing all scripts to ensure they adhere to the canonical line of the game, as well as writing all kinds of informative documents that the development team may need about character profiles, events and the like. Of course, it will also keep a good account of the internal books of different arcs and narratives.

In early 2021, Bungie issued a lengthy roadmap talking about its future plans for the franchise, which include creating “a strongly interconnected narrative” between The Witch Queen, the expansion scheduled for spring 2022, as well as Lightfall and future. iterations of the series for the second saga.

Those interested can request the position from the official website to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Destiny 2 and Bungie.