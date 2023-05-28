In the last hours Bungie has released a short trailer of the first dungeon of the year of TheEclipse. The dungeon in question, named Specters of the Deepwill take the Guardians to dive into the depths of Titan’s methanic sea and face the shining hive.

The dungeon will contain new treasures and rewards, including a brand new set of armor, a new Exotic Darkweave Laser Rifle, and the title of Ghul. Also, everyone who will be able to complete the dungeon before August 22nd will be able to purchase the special Wraiths Below pin and hoodie, available in the Bungie Store through Bungie Rewards.

To access the new dungeon I will need to purchase the Key to the dungeons de L’Eclissi, at the cost of 2000 silver coins, or the L edition‘Eclipse + Annual Passwhich includes all content released throughout the current year of destiny 2.

The story of this new content will see the guardians on Titan intent on helping an old acquaintance and investigating a mystery hidden beneath the surface of the waves. Among the new contents we find new seasonal story missionsthe activity “Recovery“, the new fishing activity and so on.

Bungie also announced that the next Destiny Showcase will be held on August 22, 2023 is that Destiny 2 – The Ultimate Form will see the return of the actor Nathan Fillion (seen recently in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) in the role of Cayde-6.

As for the studio’s future projects, Bungie has revealed that it is working on marathonone sci-fi shooter focused on PvP. This is effectively the studio’s first all-new design in more than a decade.