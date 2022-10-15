After eight years, the Destiny franchise has decided to move away from its various target materials: the Metal Filament, the Helium Filaments and the Relic Shards that you spotted from the Goshawk patrolling the numerous planets in the series.

Some of our earliest memories of Destiny 1 are just about looping around the Cosmodrome to collect Metal Filament, jumping off the Astoer and then heading to the next node. To improve your equipment, which in turn empowers the character, over time it has always been necessary to use these resources and we don’t want to think about the number of hours we spent farming them.

Now, or rather starting with the upcoming Destiny 2 season 19, the materials themselves will no longer be available for acquisition.

Bungie set out the reasons for the change in its latest long blog post, which in a nutshell boils down to the need for a simpler economic gaming system. There are too many things to collect and keep in your inventory, says Bungie, especially for new players.

The blog goes on to discuss how removing the obtainable target materials will impact everything they are currently used for. And that’s a lot of stuff, proving Bungie’s point that these things were causing headaches.

Destination materials were a good source of Lumen, Destiny’s primary currency, if you went looking for them. To combat this side effect, Bungie will instead increase the amount of Lumen gained from public events starting next season.

Weapons that required these materials will now largely require Legendary Shards, while several Ghost mods focused on material acquisition will be removed. Target sellers like good old Devrim will also be changed.

Any Films and other leftover materials will remain in your inventory until further notice so you can sell / use them however you like – or, perhaps, just to allow you to keep some Filmetal Leaves as a thing of the past.