Bungie just released a new video about how the development of Destiny 2: Eclipse in which you can get a better idea of ​​what is coming in this expansion. It is worth noting that this presentation gives us many details of this new DLC that many fans want to know about.

Now, Destiny 2: Eclipse It will have several characteristics, among them, we have the city of Neomuna, the subclass of the ropes, weapons and equipment. The video also has a slight preview of what will be the expected season of the Resistance.

As if that were not enough, there is also a collaboration between Bungie and SteelSeries which is designed for this video game. It is a limited edition accessory collection inspired by Neomuna’s artistic theme.

This collaboration comes with a new Arctis 7´ headset, an Aerox 5 wireless mouse, a QcK Prism XL pad and KontrolFreak sticks. Those who purchase the bundle of these items will get several decorative items dedicated to Destiny 2.

If you are interested in acquiring any of these aforementioned items, it is necessary that you take a tour of the SteelSeries.com store, KontrolFreek.com and BungieStore.com.

Source: Bungie

Here we present the price list

Arctis 7+ Wireless Headset | NA: $179.99 | EMEA: €199.99 | APAC: $199.99

Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | NA: $149.99 | EMEA: €159.99 | APAC: $159.99

QcK Prism XL Pad | NA: $69.99 | EMEA: €69.99 | APAC: $69.99

Nova Booster Pack | NA: $34.99 | EMEA: €34.99 | APAC: $34.99

Sticks KontrolFreek | NA: $19.99

We also recommend: Why 2023 will be a great year for horror video games

When is Destiny 2: Ecipse coming out?

Do you want to return to the Bungie shooter? We tell you then that Destiny 2: Eclipse will be released on February 28 which will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

There are two editions available:

Standard:

Eclipse Expansion

New Raid

season 20

Eclipse + Annual Pass

eclipse expansion

new raid

Season 20, 21, 22 and 23

Eclipse Dungeon Key

Quicksilver Storm Skin and Catalyst

exceptional hummingbird

4 Rahool Secret Stashes

Excited? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.