The official Destiny 2 account has announced the arrival of a set of armor theme Playstation for the Season of the Deep, the new season of the game. They will be available starting May 23, 2023 and will span several series.

The armor will be:

Titan – God of War themed

Hunter – Horizon Zero Dawn themed

Warlock – Ghost of Tsushima themed

Ghost shell – Last of Us themed

PlayStation armor sets will cost 20 dollars each, a price that is not exactly very popular but in line with that of other sets.

If we want this is the first tangible sign that Bungie has become a PlayStation Studios. Note that the PlayStation armor sets will be available on all platforms, including on Xboxes and PC. If on PC it makes sense, given that Sony now publishes regularly on the platform, on Xbox we imagine that the update will have a certain effect.