A player of destiny 2 was condemned to pay $490,000 in damages to Bungie for racial harassment against a community manager. The facts date back to last year. According to reports from Game Developer, the employee, who remained anonymous, had shown works by, Detrick ‘Uhmaayyze’ Houchens, a black creator, as part of a series of content dedicated to the community.

The sentence

Gamers can become annoying and toxic

The player in question must have disliked and, after somehow obtaining the personal information of the community managerhas launched a veritable campaign of “racist and stochastic terrorism” against himself and his family.

To tell the whole story is the court rulingwhose attached documents go into detail about what happened, talking about horrendous and bigoted voicemails sent to the victims’ phones, including insane requests for Bungie to include the ability to kill only black people.

The defendant also ordered pizza to be delivered to the victim’s address, creating a potential conflict over payment for the victim.

Bungie has for years implemented a variety of practices to defend its employees from online harassment, including strong legal protections.

The player was then ordered to pay $380,000 in damages, plus $25,000 in statutory damages, plus $84,000 in attorney’s fees, plus $200 in statutory attorney’s fees, for a total of $489,200.

In July 2022, Bungie filed a lawsuit, also against a player, for cheating and threatening employees on social media.