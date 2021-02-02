After several rumors and a leak in between, Bungie has just confirmed that Destiny 2 opens its season 13 on February 9. This confirmation has come from the hand of new information about the so-called Season of the Chosen. This Destiny 2 season 13 will cover the next February 9 to May 11. During this period, players will enjoy new assaults and equipment, fight for honor in the Battlegrounds activity, and wield the Demonstration Hammer against the Cabal.
In this season 13 of Destiny 2 we will run into Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, who seeks to unify the Cabal under her banner, trying to forge an alliance with Zavala with difficult negotiations involved, to the point of that these reach the break. The guardians will have to be, once again, those in charge of protecting humanity, having to attack Caiatl by posing a huge danger.
Destiny 2 debuts season 13: Season of the Chosen
As they tell us from Bungie, season 13 is loaded with new equipment. Season Pass holders will instantly get the new Praefectus seasonal armor set and the new Exotic Bow: Ticuu’s Divination. This bow charges multiple solar arrows and grants the ability to track multiple targets at once. In addition, more than 25 Exotic, Legendary and Ritual weapons can be obtained.
Finally, the new activity called Battlegrounds, presents an approach for 3 players who will face in ritual combat the champions chosen by Caiatl. With Season 13 will return two rounds of Destiny 1: Den of Demons and SABER Fallen. As the player progresses a little further in the season, the new Demonstration Field assault will be unlocked, which will see the confrontation between the champions of humanity and the toughest Cabal. The objective will be to decide the fate of the Last City.
Destiny 2: Beyond the Light Review – Xbox One
We remind you that Destiny 2 premieres its season 13 on February 9 and will be active until May 11. Destiny 2 is a free game, with its expansions available through Xbox Game Pass and with improvements for Xbox Series X | S.
