The Destiny 2 community was extremely shocked after learning of the passing of Lance Reddick, actor who played Commander Zavala.

However, Bungie has confirmed that the voice behind the main character of the title, it hasn’t finished yet. This is what she reported in a post about hers blog last Thursday:

As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance had for the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him. For now, we will honor his presence through his yet to come performances in the game and memories that will last us a lifetime.

Currently we still can’t tell you how and how much Reddick managed to carry the work forward in Destiny 2. In all likelihood we think that his work, given his untimely death, has made it all the way up to the current Season of Defiancebut there’s also the remote possibility that the work has made it all the way to the next Season of the Depths.

However, we are sure that Bungie will honor the work done by Reddick, carrying on the story and the voice of the character in the best way, given that over the past 10 years it has been one of the most impressive entries in the title itself.