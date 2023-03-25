Bungie, developer of destiny 2has revealed that content related to will be included in the game Zavala made with the contributed by Lance Reddick, recently disappeared. The information comes from a blog post on Bungie’s official website.

Bungie spoke about its admiration for Reddick and what the actor has given to Destiny with his performance. “As the voice of Commander Zavala, the staunch commander of the Vanguard, Lance has created a character that has become practically synonymous with Destiny itself,” said the developer. “For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala’s presence, sustained by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility.”

The developer also spoke of the “overwhelming” tribute from the Destiny 2 community: many fans have in fact shared “endless and heartfelt messages on social media” while others have honored Reddick’s legacy by paying tribute to his character in the Tower. “As an actor, musician, gamer and family man, the passion Lance instilled in the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him.” Bungie went on to say that “will honor Reddick through his yet-to-be-released performances in the game, and in memories that will last a lifetime.” The message concludes with, “We are deeply saddened by his passing, but so grateful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones. Thanks for everything, Lance. We will miss you”.

Guerrilla Games also said goodbye to Lance Reddick: he played Sylens in Horizon.