It seems that Bungie are working hard on their mobile game engine, at least according to a new job announcement. This ad is looking for a new “Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer“It appears the company is looking for a candidate who can help” extend the technology “that Bungie’s games” rely on to reach players on iOS and Android mobile platforms. ”

The perfect candidate for this role will be “excited to evolve Bungie’s internal game engine to support mobile platforms” And “address the interesting issues of mobile device support, including player controllers, user interface, performance optimization, and size reduction“.

The experience required to apply requires that you have worked as a software engineer on mobile games or iOS / Android applications. From this announcement, therefore, it can be deduced that Bungie is actually concentrating its efforts on the creation of a graphics engine for mobile devices.

Is Bungie looking to bring Destiny 2 to smartphones? Or are they thinking of creating a new game for those devices? We just have to wait for official information.

Source: The Game Post