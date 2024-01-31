Joe Blackburn, game director of Destiny 2, will leave Bungie. A “new adventure” outside the company will follow and his place will be taken by Tyson Green. The latter has been part of the company since the release of Myth 2 and has worked on various aspects, from PvP in Halo to exotic weapons in Destiny 1. Blackburn was also responsible for the design of raids in Destiny 2.

Blackburn says, “Having been a deeply involved Guardian before I started working here at Bungie, being part of the Destiny 2 team has been the privilege of a lifetime. I am and will always be a fan of Bungie and believe in what the team within its walls are capable of doing.”

Blackburn it won't go away immediatelybut when he does he'll be taking a “big break from social media.”