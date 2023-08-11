The Commander Zavala will be interpreted from now on by Keith Davidwhich will therefore replace the late one Lance Reddick in the role of the iconic Destiny 2 character: Bungie announced it with a post on the team’s official website.

As you will remember, there was a very special relationship between the actor who died last March and Destiny 2: Reddick played it until the day before he died, and it is clear that finding a replacement for such an important figure was not easy.

“Earlier this year we lost Lance Reddick, the English-language voice actor for Commander Zavala,” the studio wrote. “The passion and professionalism that Lance has brought to this role over the past decade has been unmistakable and loved by all.”

“Lance’s iconic voice has guided us through the most poignant moments in Destiny history, and his impact on our Guardians, our community, and Bungie as a whole will never be forgotten.” However, “Commander Zavala has been at the heart of the story we’ve told since the first Destiny and we plan to continue his journey.”

“Keith David, a prolific actor on stage and television, film and video games, will play the English-language voice of Zavala in The Final Shape and beyond. Additionally, Lance’s existing in-game lines will remain unchanged for the upcoming release. “

“I’m honored to continue Lance Reddick’s great work as Zavala,” said Keith. “Lance has captured the sense of integrity of the character beautifully. It’s my intention to continue that work.”