Fresh off its alliance with Mass Effect, Destiny 2 is getting a Ghostbusters collaboration – which'll apparently manifest in the form of premium cosmetics – next Tuesday, 19th March.

Developer Bungie revealed its incoming “Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters” collaboration on social media, with a post proclaiming, “There's something strange in our neighborhood…”.

An accompanying image highlighted three Ghostbusters-themed cosmetics, including a Ghost skin resembling iconic series nuisance (and literal ghost) Slimer, alongside a slightly demonic – but not especially Ghostbusters-y – Sparrow skin, and an Echo-1 that'll presumably be an alternative look for Destiny 2's recently introduced hoverboards.



Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Reveal Trailer





Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion is due to arrive in June.

Bungie hasn't offered any further details beyond the collaboration's 19th March start date – just a few days ahead of new Ghostbuster movie Frozen Empire – but the assumption is the cosmetics will be premium additions to Destiny 2's Eververse store.

Destiny 2's Ghostbuster collaboration will be followed by a still-mysterious “two-month content update available to everyone” in April called Into the Light, and three more PVP maps in May. June will then bring Destiny 2's delayed The Final Shape expansion, serving as the culmination of the game's 10-year story arc.

All this follows a tough 2023 for Bungie, which laid off 100 employees in November amid reports of disappointing pre-orders for The Final Shape and Destiny revenue said to be 45 percent below the studio's projections as a result of a “sharp drop” in Destiny 2's popularity. Bungie's Marathon reimagining has also reportedly been delayed, and is now set to arrive in 2025.