A post by ArtStation now deleted may have leaked a new subclass coming up Destiny 2 in expansion Lightfall.

The DestinyTwoLeaks Twitter account reported last night’s short video and ArtStation post that was removed shortly after Destiny 2 players started guessing. It is said to have been posted by a Bungie employee, but since the page was deleted in the middle of the night and the video was archived, we cannot confirm the identity of the alleged artist.

The video was supposedly showcasing one of the final animations released in the current Season, but its opening seconds show a flashy new subclass HUD with green abilities. The actual skill icons are just recolored versions of the Solar Firebolt grenade and Stasis Shiver Strike melee attack, but the Super icon looks brand new.

Video apparently shows new super logo and three melees This was posted on an Employee’s art station account pic.twitter.com/2shsJ7lOOb – Destiny Leaks (@DestinyTwoLeaks) August 9, 2022



It’s been nearly two years since Destiny 2’s fourth subclass, Stasi, was released in the Beyond The Light expansion, so it wouldn’t be strange for Lightfall to add another subclass to the game in early 2023.

In any case, we are talking about rumors as nothing is certain: on August 23, Bungie will hold the event dedicated to the future of Destiny 2 and obviously the next expansion, so we just have to wait and see if a new subclass will be announced.

Source: Forbes