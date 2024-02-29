The Destiny 2 All-Star Guardian Games are returning, with challenges, charity work, and the game's first hoverboard, free for everyone.
Bungie has announced the return of the Guardians All-Stars Games Of Destiny 2with the new edition launching on March 5, 2024. The new limited-time event will allow Guardians to face off in new challenges, receive rewards and get their hands on the game's first hoverboard vehicle, the Lestide.
During the Guardian Games, Hunters, Titans and Warlocks will face each other over the course of three weeks of challenges to win glory, with the winning class being celebrated with a statue displayed prominently at the Tower for the rest of the year, just to remember who's in charge.
Compared to past editions, the Guardians All-Stars Games will have a new scoring system designed to fan the flames of competition. For example, featured activities offer limited-time bonuses that award more medallions to the best classes. Additionally, there will be a contender card that introduces Diamond Medallions, which can be exchanged for extra points, an Ascendant League, and the new Champion Memento.
You speed through the solar system with the lestide
As mentioned at the beginning, the Guardians All-Stars Games will introduce into the game the first means of transport of the hoverboard genre, the lestide Firmament vector, which will be made available free of charge to all Guardians. Not only is it a practical means of transportation, but players will also be able to use it to perform spectacular tricks while reaching their destination.
The event also offers something new up for grabs Chiasso compressed wave grenade launcher, a new Exotic Ghost skin, an Exotic emote, and more. Additionally, those who complete the “Gold” event challenge by 5:59 PM on March 26, 2024, will unlock the purchase of the 2024 Guardian Games (Royal) Medal at the Bungie Store via the Bungie Rewards program.
The Guardian Games Cup returns with charitable initiatives
Among the new features, there is also the third edition of the Guardian Games Cup, with players from all over the world invited to participate directly or indirectly. Furthermore, the initiative this year supports Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee via the Bungie Foundation.
The teams of six players who take part in the competition will be able to participate in two different categories. The Technical one will take into account the medals deposited by each team, while the Charity one will take into account the total funds raised during the event. The players who will make a donation of at least $10 they will receive the special “United” emblem.
