Bungie has announced the return of the Guardians All-Stars Games Of Destiny 2with the new edition launching on March 5, 2024. The new limited-time event will allow Guardians to face off in new challenges, receive rewards and get their hands on the game's first hoverboard vehicle, the Lestide.

During the Guardian Games, Hunters, Titans and Warlocks will face each other over the course of three weeks of challenges to win glory, with the winning class being celebrated with a statue displayed prominently at the Tower for the rest of the year, just to remember who's in charge.

Compared to past editions, the Guardians All-Stars Games will have a new scoring system designed to fan the flames of competition. For example, featured activities offer limited-time bonuses that award more medallions to the best classes. Additionally, there will be a contender card that introduces Diamond Medallions, which can be exchanged for extra points, an Ascendant League, and the new Champion Memento.