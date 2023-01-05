Prominent journalist/insider Tom Henderson claims to have received word of the event’s imminent arrival Guardian games in destiny 2which would be expected for April 2023 according to reports on the Insider-Gaming site.

This is a special event that should start precisely from April 18, 2023, or about halfway through the Season 20 of Destiny 2, and bring some variety to the traditional activities of the Bungie game, with a kind of global competitions between the Guardians.

Guardian Games usually last three weeks and again they should extend for a similar duration, allowing players to compete in different competitions to establish the best teams in the square.

Based on what we have seen previously, the goal is to try to collect points in order to be the winning team, which will be able to boast a commemorative statue displayed in the Tower for an entire year. It is not yet clear how the event will play out, however, pending official communications from Bungie.

The last Guardian Games were held last spring, so the anniversary would also be respected for this year, if indeed the new edition is scheduled for April. In any case, we can expect something similar to the 2022 event for the new year too, with different challenges that allow you to conquer medals and climb the rankings.