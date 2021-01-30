The changes that Destiny 2 has undergone since its Activision period have been very important. The first thing was to raise it as a free-to-play and after that go sending various content in the form of expansions. These expansions are available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, so it can be interesting to keep an eye on what’s new in the game. Destiny 2 exposes its Challenges of the Season, which is a significant boost by adding temporary challenges and a host of rewards.

Based on the publication in the Destiny 2 official blog, we find a large number of changes for the next update of Destiny 2. The main reason is that Bungie to offer a change in concept with the purpose of motivating users to play regularly. To do this, Destiny 2 exposes its Seasonal Challenges and an approach full of surprises and rewards.

Destiny 2’s 120Hz mode is put to the test on the new consoles

The objective is clear: to attract new players, retain those who play sporadically and try to bring back many veterans. It will seek to guide the players in each season to go completing all 10 weekly challenges in a set of 10 weeks that make up each season. At the end of it, higher rewards are obtained based on the score that has been achieved. Now, to avoid problems, they also ensure that they will reduce the penalties for not being able to play for a week.

And is that this type of proposal usually has that nuance, that missing a week implies a certain disinterest for the rest of the season and run the risk of forgetting the game. Another aspect that they want to clarify is that most of the challenges do not require having any paid content, or the Season Pass. So there is no reason to avoid enjoying this aspect, although for completists it can be a problem.

Starting next season, weekly rewards will not be awarded by vendors, but instead are replaced by these seasonal challenges. They can be found in the quest log and it will be much easier to attend, complete and redeem them. As we’ve indicated, there are up to 10 each week for the first 10 weeks of the season. Some challenges will be generic, others instead point to seasonal events that must be completed before that challenge concludes. And this is where there can be a conflict with paid content, but Bungie reports that “Season Ritual and Activity-focused Challenges mostly require the Season Pass to complete, but most Ritual-focused Challenges can be completed without the Season Pass”Bungie wrote. “Overall, approximately 60% of Season Challenges do not require a Season Pass.”

They compare the performance of Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5

Adhering to this general change of the proposal in the field of play, with the introduction of this new system of rewards and seasons, are the usual patch notes for updates. There are some usual weapon tweaks, fixes, and balancing. If you are interested in delving further into the details, you can always take a look at the official post.