Bungie has announced the availability of The Season of the Deep For Destiny 2: The Eclipsewhich also includes some branded armor Playstation. New content includes new activities, new weekly story missions, a never-before-seen dungeon, Crucible updates, new loadouts, weapon and armor upgrades, and more.

Let’s see the launch trailer:

Let’s find out activities and rewards of the Season of the Deep: “Starting today, players will be able to begin their journey in the Season of the Deep by traveling to Titan, and investigating a mysterious signal originating from the depths of its methane sea. Players with the Season Pass will have access to the Weekly dives, the seasonal activity with matchmaking Recovery and the new fishing activity.

Furthermore, from 19:00 Italian this Friday, the guardians will be able to immerse themselves in a new dungeon, facing a new challenge to obtain fantastic treasures. The dungeon (the first of two to be released this year) will be available to all players own The Eclipse Edition + Annual Pass or The Eclipse Dungeon Key.”

“For players aiming to earn the title of Aquanaut, the seal will be obtainable throughout the season. Once the title is achieved, players will be able to purchase the related collector’s pin through Bungie Rewards. Additional Bungie Rewards linked to achievements in game will be released during the Season of the Deep.”

Let’s see now the PlayStation item trailer:

Basically, during the season, players will be able to equip themselves with finishing moves and decorations for armor inspired by some of the most famous PlayStation series. You will then be able to wear an armor inspired by Aloy from the Horizon series, one by Kratos from the God of War series and one by Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima. “Other iconic items will then be available across all platforms at the Eververse Emporium, such as the Infected Sparrow, Ship, and Ghost Shell… There will even be an emote inspired by Ratchet & Clank’s Golden Bolts.”

Let’s read the list of new ones armor ornament packs:

Hunters – Consecrated

Titans – Divine Scourge

Sorcerers – Ancestral

Eternal Wanderer Finishing Move Pack

From nothing

Swirling chaos

Perfect shot

Cordyceps package