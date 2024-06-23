Destiny 2 developer Bungie has disabled rewards generated in private Crucible matches because of “an issue”.

While the studio stopped short of revealing what, exactly, that issue is, Destiny 2 fans believe it has to do with a glitch that enables players to farm a whole host of items and consumables in private matches, even if they’re away from their consoles/PCs.

Destiny 2 – the journey ahead.Watch on YouTube

As detailed in a video by Cheese Foreverthe “game breaking” farm “will give you everything you ever wanted, and you don’t even need to move.”

Due to an issue, we’ve disabled rewards from Crucible private matches. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 22, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

“We all know what’s coming, ‘Due to an issue, earning rewards from private crucible matches has been disabled,'” said one prophetic commenter, before – just a few hours later – Bungie tweeted out a message with that specify message, with word-for-word accuracy.

“Oh come on you guys let us dig it one of these for a little while,” grumbled one unhappy Guardian. “What does it actually hurt? We’re not screwing over your Eververse [store]we’re all still playing the game, a lot of people want to do this kind of stuff so they can upgrade their weapons to play even more of your game so I understand what your problem is.”

At the time of writing there’s been no further update from Bungie on when private Crucible match rewards may be re-enabled, but as some fans have asked, “why are there even rewards [in private matches] to begin with?”

Shout out to everyone else who was at work & missed out. —Mary (@knoxdiver) June 22, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Responding to YouTuber Cheese Forever, one player said: “Cheese, my man, you’ve gotta upload these videos after everyone at the Bungie office leaves for the day.”

When Bungie revealed The Final Shape last August, it announced 2024 would bring a significant shake-up to the way Destiny 2 content is delivered. Instead of launching four Seasons per year, it said it would release three “larger, content-packed” Episodes, each featuring standalone stories split into three six-week-long Acts. The first of these, Echoeslaunched earlier this month, picking up immediately after the events of The Final Shape.

“Overall, The Final Shape is a fitting send-off to a story ten years in the telling, and that’s no mean feat,” we said in Eurogamer’s Destiny 2: The Final Shape review.

“It stutters a little at points, especially because of how the raid is integrated (or not) into the experience, and because it adds yet more on screen information and menu sub-screens to an already overloaded and navigationally unwieldy game. The Dual Destiny activity is an unexpected highlight and, alongside the success of the Pathfinder tool, underscores the fact that the game continues to grow and change, even as one era ends.”