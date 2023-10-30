Destiny 2 developer Bungie has begun laying off employees, following job cuts at other PlayStation studios in recent weeks.

News of layoffs at Bungie was shared by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier who wrote on social media that the studio’s managing director Pete Parsons had “emailed the company this morning to say they’ll be having a team meeting today to talk about ‘some news today coming out of Bungie’.”

While the scope of today’s layoffs is not yet known, Bungie employees affected by the job cuts have already begun sharing the news on social media.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Xbox Partner Preview showcase discussed.Watch on YouTube

“Well… my heart is breaking for all affected,” Bungie community manager and co-lead of accessibility Liana Ruppert wrote. “I am now looking for opportunities. I have 21 years of games industry experience in media, production, and community management. I’m processing, I’m so heartbroken. I don’t know what to do from here… this “It was my home. I feel so lost.”

Bungie social media lead Griffin Bennettassociate franchise editor Jason Guisaoand publishing producer and event manager Matthew Bianchi have also confirmed they’ve lost their jobs on social media. Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment on today’s news.

Layoffs at Bungie follow job cuts across other PlayStation Studios in recent weeks. LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule and PlayStation’s Visual Arts Service Group have both laid off staff, while The Last of Us studio Naughty Dog is said to have cut around 25 contract developers early.

The game industry has been heavily impacted by layoffs throughout 2023. Fortnite maker Epic Games recently cut 830 jobs, with staff at Fall Guys developer Mediatonic said to be heavily impacted, and layoffs are expected at Creative Assembly after Sega abruptly announced it was canceling Hyenas. Team17, Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, EA, Twitch, Meta, Unity, Ubisoft, CD Projekt, Roblox, Embracer, and Amazon have all announced job cuts this year.