Destiny 2’s Daily Focus playlist is a feature of the Guardian Games event.

Each day, Destiny 2 players will be rewarded for participating in one highlighted playlist.

This will cover a variety of playlists – meaning you’ll be encouraged to experience a mix of matchmade activities.

Doing so will grant bonus Laurels, helping your class participate in the Guardian Games event.

What is the Daily Focus playlist in Destiny 2?

First, to see the Daily Focus playlist, you must complete the Best in Class quest, then return to orbit.

From there, there are two ways to find the Daily Focus playlist in Destiny 2:

In the Director screen (also known as the map screen) view the Milestones (on console, press and hold the left trigger).







Either enter or hover over the Medallion Case quest to see the current Daily Focus playlist.

In the Medallion Case in your quests log, it’ll appear at the bottom of the list in orange.







Whether in orbit on in a Destination, press and hold the left trigger to view the Daily Focus Playlist in the Milestones tab.

Again, this will only appear once Best in Class has completed – so though you’ll gain access to the Medallion Case as part of the quest, complete the entire quest then quit to orbit to begin seeing Daily Focus playlist information.

Daily Focus playlist rewards and when does the Daily Focus playlist change?

For whatever playlist is the current Daily Focus, you will gain additional Laurels as part of the activity. In our experience, it appears the Laurel drop rate is around double.



An example of a Laurel drop during Gambit when it’s part of the Daily Focus playlist.

Laurels are a key part of the Guardian Games event – allowing you to purchase Contender Cards from Eva in the Tower, which in turn, reward you medals, which are turned into the Tower Podum to promote your class’s team and help you farm The Title.

Remember to have your Guardian Games class item equipped when participating in the Daily Focus playlist, or any matchmade activity during the event, in order for Laurels to drop!

Remember the Daily Focus playlist will change on the daily reset time – which is 9am PST or 5pm UK time.