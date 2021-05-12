Bungie has acknowledged the fact you can currently play with people from platforms other than your own in Destiny 2 – all a little earlier than planned.

Reports of Destiny 2 crossplay being possible emerged last night, and were picked up by Destiny community manager Cozmo.

Describing it as an unintended “sneak peek”, Bungie said that crossplay was officially still in development, and would be disabled again in the coming days.

Bungie first announced Destiny 2 crossplay in December last year, and said it would arrive at some point in 2021. The feature has been requested by fans since the original Destiny, back when certain bits and pieces were platform exclusive to PlayStation for a year.

Thankfully, times change and there’s no longer any platform-exclusive content in Destiny 1 or 2. And Destiny 2 cross-play will come, officially – just not this week.

We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay. This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake. https://t.co/CKOfg1Fpq6 – Cozmo (@ Cozmo23) May 12, 2021