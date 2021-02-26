Since Bungie made the leap to free-to-play with Destiny 2, the game has wanted to constantly evolve with content and events. And after having sent expansions, the current Season of The Chosen, has shown a large number of events that have allowed many to continue enjoying this multiplayer action game. Among the plans for the future there are more content, and one of them was a new expansion, which will not arrive as scheduled because Destiny 2 confirms The Witch Queen’s delay to 2022.
The news comes from a press release on the Destiny blog, where the development team exposes the entire plan, the situation of the study and the work that will bring new future content to Destiny 2. Beyond the Light, Bungie presented their plans for the future with much more content, where they The Witch Queen and Eclipse expansions stand out. But their plan involves a lot of work, wanting to do many things that do not seem to be so simple, because they have seen the need to make certain changes to this work plan.
As you can read in the statement “We started planning the production of The Witch Queen and were forced to make the difficult (but important) decision to postpone its release until early 2022”, thus confirming the delay of that first expansion. But that’s not all, because obviously that affects the rest of the content and “We realized that we had to add a new chapter after Eclipse, which was not planned, to finish our first Destiny saga.”
One of the reasons for the new development situation is obviously health. Timely measures have been taken so that study members are not affected by COVID-19. And with that, the plans are constantly changing and it is not something that we have only seen in the case of Bungie. Returning to the development plan, “Both The Witch Queen and the fact that players are not used to seeing a new expansion at this time allowed us to make this decision more quickly”. And they expose three reasons, we have already mentioned that they have prioritized the health of the study members, on the other hand, that Destiny 2 is a world that evolves and “We have to make sure we have enough time to update the systems on which Destiny 2 is based in order to build on them everything we have in mind”, where all the contents want to work on the implementation of cross-play.
But perhaps the most important thing is that “The Witch Queen will step on the gas when it comes to integrating a narrative continuum spanning Eclipse and everything that follows”, being a key point in the evolution of the Destiny universe and the saga. As explained, “We have come to realize that this expansion had to mark the first of many defining moments in Destiny’s history. There are many elements that lead us to The Witch Queen or that depend directly on what will happen in that expansion, so we want to take enough time to create it properly, starting with an extraordinary first chapter for The Witch Queen.
Destiny 2 is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC and Google Stadia.
