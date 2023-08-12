Lance Reddick, an actor known for his numerous roles in the film and video game fields, passed away prematurely last March and some communities, such as that of Destinyfind it hard to forget Commander Zavala’s interpreter.

Bungie, through an official statement released through its social channels, has announced who it will be Reddick’s replacement in future games of the series: actor Keith David will be the new commander Zavala.

Keith Davidknown in particular as a voice actor with roles in Hercules, Coraline and the Magic Door and The Princess and the Frog, has released some statements regarding this new and very heavy role of his:

I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance has captured the character’s sense of integrity beautifully. It is my intention to inherit his legacy.

Commander Zavala is one of the main characters in the series DestinyBungie’s FPS that continues to be updated through the release of new expansions despite the fact that the second chapter has now turned 6 years old.

Recently the latest content has been released with Lance Reddick still part of the cast: a precious legacy which Bungie invites you not to forget and which, given the love of the community for the actor, will never end up like this.