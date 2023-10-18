As revealed by the trailer what you see below, Destiny 2 will also this year take care of celebrating the Festival of Lost Souls: An event that will end on November 7 and will allow players to don scary masks, collect candies and brave the darkness in haunted sectors located in various areas of the solar system.

This edition of the Festival presents several noveltyincluding the legendary Acosmic grenade launcher, the insect-inspired armor decorations chosen by the community, the new trials (and rewards) of the infested sectors in the legend version and the extra rewards obtainable with the Festival of the Lost event card.

Guardians will have to complete event trials with their masks on to earn gods tickets, which can be used to improve the event card and access special rewards. Furthermore, the bravest players will be able to try their hand at the new legendary haunted sectors with matchmaking.

With them sinister engrams that are obtained in these sectors, Guardians can then use Eva’s Hocus Focus to create the event’s spectral weapons of their choice. Engrams can also be focused into Exotic armor from any Destiny 2 expansion that players own.

This year the Destiny 2 community had the opportunity to vote on armor decorations of the Party for each class. The winners were the spider-shaped ornaments for hunters and titans, and the scarab-shaped ornament for warlocks. These spooky decorations will be available at the Eververse Emporium, so you can celebrate the scariest time of the year in style.