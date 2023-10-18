As revealed by the trailer what you see below, Destiny 2 will also this year take care of celebrating the Festival of Lost Souls: An event that will end on November 7 and will allow players to don scary masks, collect candies and brave the darkness in haunted sectors located in various areas of the solar system.
This edition of the Festival presents several noveltyincluding the legendary Acosmic grenade launcher, the insect-inspired armor decorations chosen by the community, the new trials (and rewards) of the infested sectors in the legend version and the extra rewards obtainable with the Festival of the Lost event card.
Guardians will have to complete event trials with their masks on to earn gods tickets, which can be used to improve the event card and access special rewards. Furthermore, the bravest players will be able to try their hand at the new legendary haunted sectors with matchmaking.
With them sinister engrams that are obtained in these sectors, Guardians can then use Eva’s Hocus Focus to create the event’s spectral weapons of their choice. Engrams can also be focused into Exotic armor from any Destiny 2 expansion that players own.
This year the Destiny 2 community had the opportunity to vote on armor decorations of the Party for each class. The winners were the spider-shaped ornaments for hunters and titans, and the scarab-shaped ornament for warlocks. These spooky decorations will be available at the Eververse Emporium, so you can celebrate the scariest time of the year in style.
Between promises and rewards
To celebrate the event, the Rewards program from Bungie will make available an exclusive Festival of the Lost themed set, consisting of a headless bag and two pins: one dedicated to the headless and one to the event’s sweets. The set will be purchasable on the Bungie Store by all players who complete the Bookworm event challenge by November 7, 2023 at 6:59 pm Italian time.
In the current season of Destiny 2, the Season of Magical Arts, the guardians continue their journey by helping Eris Morn to resurrect the Queen Hag, Savathun, the only custodian of the secret to cross the portal opened by the Witness in the Traveler. In two new seasonal activities, players learned to master the magic of the Hive, using card upgrades from the Deck of Whispers to customize their loadouts.
In Destiny 2’s next expansion, The Ultimate Form, players will have the opportunity to experience the epic conclusion of the Light and Dark saga, embarking on a journey to the Pale Heart of the Traveler to challenge the Witness alongside the Vanguard and the beloved Cayde -6, returned for this final chapter. The Ultimate Form will be released on February 27, 2024.
