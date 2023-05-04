Bungie has won a lawsuit against a cheat seller of destiny 2who will thus be forced to pay $12 million in damages to the company.

Bungie originally sued Mihai Claudiu-Florentin – cheat seller – in 2021. The lawsuit alleged that the defendant “developed and sold” a popular cheating software called VeteranCheats, which allowed users to gain an unfair advantage over other players by improving aiming accuracy and allowing see through walls. Bungie argued that this diminished the enjoyment of the game for those who weren’t cheating and reduced its potential revenue from game sales.

The lawsuit alleged copyright infringement, violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), breach of contract, willful interference with contractual relationships, and violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Bungie had then asked $12,059,912.98 in damagesof which $11,696,000 related to cheats sold ($2,000 for each of the 5,848 downloads of that software), which he will receive in full.

“The Court believes it is appropriate to enter a default judgment in favor of Bungie for all claims except the CPA claim,” the statement reads. judgment. “The Court rules that the awards shall be equal to: (1) $11,696,000 for the DMCA violations; (2) $146,662.28 for the Copyright Act violations; and (3) $217,250.70 for the attorneys’ fees and costs. The total settlement is $12,059,912.98.”

Additionally, the court issued a permanent injunction against Claudiu-Florentin, barring him from committing further copyright infringement of Destiny 2. Bungie Deputy General Counsel James Barker said the company spent “at least 2,000. 000 in game security staff and software” to combat Destiny 2 cheating devices like VeteranCheats.

As we had already indicated, Bungie has banned the use of programs, mice and keyboards that benefit players.