Bungie announced on social media that will take action about the recent ones leak concerning the contents of the next season of destiny 2speaking openly of breaking the relationship of trust with the creators which could lead to a stop of the summits.

With hours of taking a tough stand against those who use programs, mice and keyboards that benefit players in Destiny 2, the development team has stated that its policies will change from now on and will be introduced additional security measures in order to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“Community interaction and engagement is a key factor for Bungie and its games,” reads the post. “For years, we’ve been inviting creators and other community members to attend private meetings so they could provide their feedback on the future of Destiny.”

“It is an aspect of this process that we have always appreciated, but it is based on trust. The breaking of this trust could result in theinability to organize further summits”, continues the message from Bungie.

“We take these leaks extremely seriously and will take action to strengthen security measures apply to those invited to meetings.”