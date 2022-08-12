The cheat seller AimJunkies continued his legal battle against Bungieissuing several subpoenas in an attempt to take action against the developer. Phoenix Digital Groupthe company behind the software, believes that an unknown Bungie employee or contractor has violated the terms of service for the software by purchasing it and delivering it to their employer.

In a statement, the company said it intends to “prosecute individuals or companies who have violated our copyrights and terms of service to the fullest extent permitted by law“.

One of the quotes prepared is for Valve, where AimJunkies inquires about Destiny 2 monthly sales and player numbers between January 2017 and today. It also requests information, including communications reports, e-mails and telephone records relating to various named persons.

The company said what AimJunkies offers is not illegal and that Steam offers similar functionality. Aimjunkies has also filed separate lawsuits against PayPal and Google, requesting information about multiple people who also appear in Valve’s filing, though it’s unclear what the company intends to do with the requested information.

“Bungie claims we caused serious damage to their game when in fact some of their most popular player count and sales months were during the time Aimjunkies offered their software products.“Phoenix Digital Group said in the statement.”We believe and intend to gather actionable evidence of this and disprove another of their claims“.

For now, the company has not made any comments.

Source: Eurogamer