Since Commander Zavala is such an integral part of Destiny 2’s story, the character will continue to appear. However, his voice will now be that of actor Keith David from the next expansion that will be known as The Final Shape. So Reddick’s legacy will be in good hands.

If the name of Keith David sounds familiar to you, it is because he has been participating in different video games for some time. Among his best-known roles is The Inquisitor in the saga of Halo and Captain Anderson in the original trilogy of mass effect. Of course he also has a long career in film and television, as in they live and Princess and the Frog.

About his new job at destiny 2, Keith David shared a few words. ‘I’m honored to continue the great work that Lance Reddick did as Zavala. He managed to capture the character’s sense of integrity in a masterful way. It is my intention to continue that work.’

What do we know about Destiny 2: The Final Shape?

Destiny 2: The Final Shape It will be the eighth expansion for this popular Bungie title. In addition, this will mark the end of The Light and Darkness Saga, so it will close all the narrative threads of it. It should be noted that this name can still change in the future.

Source: Bungie

At the moment it does not have a release date, but it is expected to be released sometime in 2024. Since we’ll have Keith David as Commander Zavala from this point on, perhaps fans will be more eager for this expansion.

