The community of Destiny 2 noted that communication from Bungie has declined in recent months; in fact, there is still little information on season 18 onwards, while in recent years the studio has been very open in announcing the changes it was preparing for the game, with messages from the developers on Reddit, sometimes with hints of what would happen on Twitter. But now behind this silence there is an explanation: the harassment that the firm and its employees have received.

More recently, Bungie’s official accounts have focused on the studio’s job offers, which are preparing to work on multiple projects, while the best-known managers now only talk about personal matters and not gaming. Dylan “dmg04” Gafner, Community Manager at Bungie, provided an explanation for the lower communication in recent months through Reddit.

“Here’s why, the bullying we talked about isn’t just rude Twitter responses or vague comments. There have been real threats to our staff and the firm. We take this very seriously and this has led us to cut down on communications as the team prepares strategies and protections to avoid this sort of thing.“, says Gafner on Reddit, who appreciates the studio’s support for the harassment he and his family have endured, which resulted in him taking a break. Bungie has taken legal action against at least one Destiny 2 player who has threatened Gafner and the offices of the firm.

As for the future of the game, we remind you that on August 23 Bungie will hold a Destiny Showcase in which the next upcoming expansion will be shown.

Source: ComicBook