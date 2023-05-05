Bungie decided to raise the price of the Season Pass Of destiny 2 starting with Season 21 arriving in May 2023, Season of the Deep, which will cost 1,200 Silver instead of the canonical 1,000 Silver, the in-game currency that can be purchased with real money.

Although the variation is not huge, it determines a substantial change regarding the purchase of in-game currency, because it forces you to buy two bundles instead of one, forcing a “surplus” of currency.

At least according to the current organization, the 1000 Silvers were easily purchasable with the bundle referring precisely to this quantity, costing 9.99 euros. To get to 1,200 Silver instead it is necessary to purchase at least two bundles, i.e. one of 1000 and one of 500, for a total of around 15 euros, or buy the bundle of 2000 silver coins directly for 19.99 euros.

Similarly, the bundle containing the Season Pass and 10 progression ranks has increased the price from 2,000 to 2,200 Silver, thus presenting the same “problem”, suitably studied by Bungie to increase earnings. In all cases it turns out need to buy more silver coins than is strictly necessary for the Season Pass package, forcing a higher expense.

The new organization will start from Season 21, or the “Season of the Deep”, which will start on May 23, 2023. Meanwhile, Destiny 2: The Eclipse is a commercial success, despite the many controversies it has raised among gamers, and Bungie also recently won its $12 million lawsuit against a cheat seller.