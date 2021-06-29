Seattle is experiencing an incredible heat wave that should even reach 45 ° C: it is a really hot climate and Bungie, since it is based in this very hot city, it has decided to close its offices.

The Bungie tools engineer James Haywood confirmed this on Twitter. “Bungie is shutting everything down due to the heat“, he wrote. “I guess the job is done today“. Even the senior community manager who currently works from home wrote on Twitter:”Ok. The laptop literally froze from overheating twice today. I gave up on being in the living room and moved all the fans in the study and bedroom“.

This implies that the developers will slow down their activities and fans are already worried that the next expansion will be postponed again. In any case, this anomalous heat should end soon in Seattle: in the next few days the temperatures should drop a bit, giving a sort of respite to this infernal heat.

Bungie is shutting down all the things because of the heat. Guess that’s a wrap on work today. – James is fully vaccinated (@ArcaneRoboBrain) June 28, 2021

Gave up on the living room. Moved all fans to bedroom and office. Much more comfortable. – dmg04 (@ A_dmg04) June 28, 2021

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5.

