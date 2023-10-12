In online games there will always be someone who wants to cheat. While offline isn’t a serious problem, in multiplayer cheaters ruin the experience of honest players and, at times, bypass game systems that are designed to monetize, preventing developers from making money. Obviously the development teams work to find and remove the cheaters, but sometimes it happens that some innocent players end up in the middle and are banned for no reason. Apparently it happened to a “small number” of too Destiny 2 players. Bungie then apologized and offered them 5,000 silver as repairs. To be clear, we are talking about around €45 in real life.

“Along with a small number of other players, your account has been inadvertently reported as tampered with in game client features,” Bungie said in a message sent to affected players. “While the vast majority of these detections are accurate, we have found that in extremely rare cases this detection can be triggered through no fault of the player. This error was determined as part of our auditing process and we acted as quickly as possible to validate the issue and reverse the small number of inadvertent reports.”