In online games there will always be someone who wants to cheat. While offline isn’t a serious problem, in multiplayer cheaters ruin the experience of honest players and, at times, bypass game systems that are designed to monetize, preventing developers from making money. Obviously the development teams work to find and remove the cheaters, but sometimes it happens that some innocent players end up in the middle and are banned for no reason. Apparently it happened to a “small number” of too Destiny 2 players. Bungie then apologized and offered them 5,000 silver as repairs. To be clear, we are talking about around €45 in real life.
“Along with a small number of other players, your account has been inadvertently reported as tampered with in game client features,” Bungie said in a message sent to affected players. “While the vast majority of these detections are accurate, we have found that in extremely rare cases this detection can be triggered through no fault of the player. This error was determined as part of our auditing process and we acted as quickly as possible to validate the issue and reverse the small number of inadvertent reports.”
Bungie has updated its anti-cheat systems to avoid further false positives
Bungie did not provide specific information on what triggered the false alarm or how many players were affected, but said it has updated anti-cheat systems of Destiny 2 to prevent it from happening again. The company also told Kotaku that the false positive did not stem from a problem with the entire verification system, but occurred “during a recent ban wave [ed] was isolated to this specific ban wave.”
Some players were happy to see Bungie admit the mistake and pay a “fine”, but for others it was frustrating. Numerous players have complained about the lack of transparency of Bungie’s ban system and the slow response to appeals.
This it’s not the first time that Bungie mistakenly turned away Destiny 2 players who didn’t deserve it. In 2017 he admitted to having banned an unknown number of players “by mistake” and in 2022 it happened again.
We also remind you that Destiny 2 celebrated the Oktoberfest and shared codes for the new emblem, but they are now finished.
