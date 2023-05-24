Yesterday destiny 2 entered his Season of the Abyss and, in conjunction with the start of the latter, cosmetics have also been released for some classes in collaboration with Playstation. Bungie has recently joined the development teams working for sony and bringing back some of the iconic characters of the exclusive PlayStations in one of its flagship titles was certainly an idea more than appreciated by fans of the Japanese console.

To be celebrated by Bungie are Guerrilla Games, sucker Punch And Sony Santa Monica Studioin Destiny 2 we will in fact be able to wear clothes inspired by Aloy Of Horizon, Jin Sakai Of Ghost of Tsushima And Kratos Of God of War. However, each of the characters just mentioned is relegated to a single class of Destiny 2, specifically chosen based on the characteristics of the PlayStation hero.

For Aloy it was theHunterL’Anointed set fully reflects the characteristics of the heroine in a very intricate costume that travels between the technological and the primitive; according to the artistic director Josh Deeb this was the most complicated to come up with. Jin Sakai will be a WarlocksL’Ancestral set will give our character the menacing features of a futuristic samurai. Finally Kratos will be a TitanThe Godsbane set Bring the full power of the Godslayer to Destiny 2. Venturing into the Depths as our favorite PlayStation heroes is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience.