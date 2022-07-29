Bungie has decided to review the PvP modes of Destiny 2 implementing Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) in season 18. The implementation will be systematic as it will choose one PvP mode at a time to implement this new system.

Crucible and Gambit are Destiny 2’s two PvP modes. Currently, the system used to find player matches is called Connection-Based Matchmaking (CBMM), in which a pool of players is selected based on the quality of their connections. Skill-based matchmaking will change this, but still keep the fundamentals of CBMM intact.

Bungie explains how it defines the word “skill” when it comes to matchmaking. There are a number of factors such as kills, deaths, captures, revives, etc. that affect him and Bungie tries to match opponents fairly by taking everything into consideration. In addition, he also has a confidence index, with more games played means a higher confidence level for matchmaking.

For now, Bungie appears to be starting to implement SBMM only in control matches. Trials of Osiris and Elimination playlists will continue to use their existing systems and will only receive changes based on the results of changes made to Control.

Source: Gamespot