The Destinus aeronautical company, based in Europe and Spain since 2021, successfully completed the first flight in Europe of a hydrogen-powered drone in May. His next milestone, explains Davide Bonetti, CEO of Destinus Spain, whose headquarters are in Switzerland and has subsidiaries in Germany, France and the Netherlands, will be the launch of a drone that will reach supersonic speeds. Its flight is expected for 2024 and a mock-up of the prototype that is in production was exhibited for the first time on June 19 at the international aeronautics and space show in Paris. “The Destinus-3 demonstrator will be the first drone in the world that will use liquid hydrogen as fuel and will break the sound barrier,” Bonetti told EL PAÍS.

The use of hydrogen as a fuel source represents a significant advance in sustainable aviation. It has properties that allow clean combustion that minimizes carbon dioxide emissions and, in addition, offers three times more energy than conventional fuel (Jet A), which makes it suitable for long distances and high speeds in aeronautics. destiny is developing hydrogen afterburners on prototype drones that “pave the way for a new era of cleaner, more efficient propulsion systems,” Bonetti says.

Destinus has already flown its models multiple times jungfrau and eiger, with which he has tested the characteristics of hypersonic aerodynamics and the functionality and efficiency of hydrogen post-combustion devices in real conditions. the demonstrator jungfrau (Destinus 1) completed a “historic flight” at an airport near Munich (Germany) on May 24, the company says: “We are excited with the result. We have tested for the first time an unmanned aircraft powered by hydrogen combustion. This is the first time that this has happened in the world and represents a milestone in our roadmap”.

The new propulsion system carried by the jungfrau It consists of “a conventional turbine to which a hydrogen afterburner has been added, entirely designed by Destinus, which is activated selectively during flight.” The afterburner “generates more thrust by injecting additional fuel, in this case hydrogen, into the exhaust stream,” says the aeronautical firm. “The increased thrust generated by the afterburners allows aircraft to achieve higher rates of climb and provide the power needed to achieve supersonic speeds,” he adds.

The next breakthrough in this “revolutionary aerospace technology,” Bonetti argues, will be the commissioning of the world’s first hydrogen-powered supersonic prototype. The Destinus-3, an aircraft 10 meters long and four meters wide, weighing almost two tons, will use hydrogen in a cryogenic state (at 250 degrees below zero) and will fly at speeds greater than Mach 1, well beyond the 1,200 kilometers per hour. “Destinus-3 will have a range of hundreds of kilometers, I can’t specify more,” Bonetti comments by phone a few days before the official presentation of the prototype, this past Monday in Paris.

At this prestigious aeronautical fair, a life-size model with the engine and a sample of the postcombustor and hydrogen tank will be shown. This device will carry out the first tests at subsonic speeds in 2024 “to verify that the design and technology meet the requirements for takeoff and flight operations.” It will carry out maneuvers in a circle, in an ellipse and in the figure of eight to check its behavior at different speeds and heights, Bonetti points out. In a second phase, supersonic speeds will be reached.

The Destinus-3 will allow tests to be carried out with an autopilot controlled from the ground by a telemetry system and remote control through antennas and satellites. Destinus has made an investment of more than 50 million euros in the development of the first hypersonic aircraft in Europe. Its goal is to create “the world’s fastest system for transporting passengers and goods” powered by hydrogen as a fuel to replace kerosene.

With a staff of more than 140 people, at its headquarters in Tres Cantos (Madrid) it has a technical engineering office that is responsible for the design of Destinus-3 at the system, mission, GNC and mission levels. It is also working on the development of a test center for hydrogen-powered engines with unique characteristics in Europe and where different components and engines will be tested.

This company is also involved in a consortium of Spanish companies, led by the aeronautics company ITP Aero, which has begun development of the first hydrogen-powered aircraft engine with exclusively national technology. The forecast is that the first tests can be carried out by mid-2025.

“We believe that hydrogen has to be the energy vector that will revolutionize sustainable aviation. It is up to our generation to take the initiative to make mobility with less environmental impact a reality. For that, two ingredients are needed: a modern industrial vision and the support of institutions that allow new technological solutions to be tested and improve the future of conventional aviation”, Bonetti affirms to this newspaper.

