an egyptian, Amuda Goueliand an Australian, Ian Webber, They decided 23 years ago that it was time to set up an online hotel reservation page. They both lived in Madrid, had met at a dinner and shared a love of traveling the world. What began as a simple website in an office in the Lavapiés neighborhood —Goueli learned to program with the second-hand computer a friend gave him— ended up being a place where you can hire any service related to a trip: flights, hotels, transfers, sports activities or car rental.

At the beginning of this past December, Destinia, the company, exceeded 180 million turnover, the goal for 2022, with 210 people on staff and offices in Switzerland, Spain, Egypt and Brazil. “At the time Destinia was born, other e-commerce companies did so, which are now very consolidated, such as Viajar.com, Milanuncios, Idealista…”, its director, Ricardo Fernández, reviews by videoconference. The two founders remain the main shareholders and a small part of the shares is held by the employees. In these two decades they have gone from selling only in Spain to doing so in 125 countries, but they never needed a large capital backing. “We never had debt nor have investment funds entered, which is why I think that in the pandemic we have done comparatively better than the rest, because we were the only ones who were not leveraged,” Fernández believes. Goueli, the more publicized of the two founders, often says that his has been a career full of small lucky moments. despite coming from a very modest family in the Nubia region, in the south of Egypt, he was able to study and progress with hardly any resources: he set up Destinia with 3,000 euros. The partners did not even have the money to pay the 700 euros for the first ad, which they put in a magazine. The publisher accepted a deferred payment and soon your first 8,000 euros of income. Although that was more than two decades ago, there are certain parallels with what happened to them after the billing collapse that they felt in the first year of the pandemic. “When Pedro Sánchez said that the state of alarm was lifted, we were the first company in the sector to publish an announcement the next day,” recalls the director. That was a year of losses, but sales levels have recovered thanks above all to international tourism. And they continue to grow with the reinvestment of profits (this year they do not pay dividends) trying to occupy the space between the two giants of online tourism —Booking and Expedia— and the rest of the operators. “Below these two there are few companies and many are Spanish. There’s eDreams, a player regional, Atrápalo, Logitravel… In Latin America, except for Decolar, there are hardly any competitors of the same size”. Instead, the tourism business is an ocean full of fish. “In the US we can grow 50% each year without other operators being affected.”

The manager explains several things about Destinia’s way of working: he says that they have very good customer service (the call center is own) and adjusted prices because they do not spend as much on advertising as other rivals. Their profit margins, very modest on flights (below 3%), are rounded off by the thousands of hotels in their portfolio, where the commissions they charge for operations can be around between 15% and 20%. “We also have hotels that we access through intermediaries, where you have a lower margin, around 10%.”

The Spanish market, traditionally its main source of invoicing, loses weight in its business -now it represents 39%- compared to other countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom or Brazil, where it is more frequent to contract complete travel packages, more profitable for them . “Technically that forces you to combine many services in real time. There you find opportunities”, says the executive. Hundreds of thousands of daily comparisons return adjusted pricing options to the customer. “Many look for the best offer; if it is one euro cheaper, they hire it. Then you have to retain them with the quality of the service, with a good reservation process…”. They were the first online agency to accept up to 15 different cryptocurrencies (they account for 2% of their transactions) and accept payment methods such as Bizum or PayPal. Without risks, they say, because cryptocurrencies are sold as soon as they are operational: “Even though they are falling now, we would have gotten rich if we had kept them,” Ricardo Fernández smiles.

Each user who looks at their platform usually spends about 300 euros. And you notice inflation. In Spain, the average price of a stay per night has risen to 51 euros, 19% more in one year. But a strong dollar benefits them, because it has never been so cheap to compete in the United States. “We have a lot of exposure to currencies. Anything I sell to British customers to come to continental Europe I’m charging them in pounds and I’m paying in euros, so I’m probably losing. We charge Americans in dollars, a currency that is strong. We charge the Spanish client, who loves to go to the Caribbean, in euros, but we are paying for the rooms in dollars”. Another trend that they are taking advantage of is the closure of traditional travel agencies. “It allowed us to reach thousands of new clients”, reviews the director. Among them there are a majority of women, between the ages of 35 and 45, and many couples with children.

Price’s drop

The year 2023 that is now beginning will require, they think, a lot of waist. The anticipation of reserves and the recovery of the Asian market are two positive news, but we will have to see if consumption contracts due to the rise in interest rates throughout the world. “It is possible that the challenge is profitability because margins are reduced. Surely we will see a drop in prices ”, he predicts. But, despite everything, there will always be a client willing to travel: “What changes is his budget, his preferences, his nationality, but it is always there.”