An association saved her shortly before she was killed for the dog meat trade: the new life of little Pearl

What we tell you today is the incredible story of the rescue of Pearl. The dog, small and very sweet, was rescued from an abusive breeding in China and shortly before she was killed for the dog meat trade. After a stint at the shelter, the puppy began her long journey to happiness, which was thousands of miles away.

Abandonment and mistreatment aren’t the only terrifying practices that puppies all over the world are forced to undergo. In China, unfortunately, there are several places where the trade in dog meat. But even in places where it is illegal, there are always some traffickers carrying out this horrendous practice.

Fortunately, in those places there are various associations that work every day to save as many puppies as possible from this terrible end. As the Slaughterhouse Survivorsfor instance.

Volunteers from this association intervened when the police stopped a truck full of puppies destined for slaughter. Among the many dogs there was just Perla, who was doing worse than all the others.

She was missing part of a leg and her skin was full of mange. Plus she was so small and sweet that she touched all the volunteers in an instant.

Pearl’s new life

Getting out of that truck was just the first step of the little Pearl towards his new life. After a period of treatment in China, Road Dogs and Rescue learned of her story and arranged for her to move to California, United States.

There was to welcome her at the airport Leaha volunteer who stepped forward to temporarily adopt the puppy and help her recover completely.

After a few weeks, the conditions of that little fur ball they were already improve a lot. So much so that it was included in the list for permanent adoptions.

To fall madly in love with her was a woman from New York named Ashley. Leah, at that point, although sorry to have to part with that sweet puppy of her, organized the transfer of her to the east coast of the United States.

When she arrived in hers new house and met his new mom and her hairy little sister JanetPerla immediately felt loved like never before.

A exciting story which deserves to be known by anyone.